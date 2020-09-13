WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,804 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 0.6% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.59% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $165,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $1,047,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $364.82. The company had a trading volume of 359,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,059. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.84. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $407.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.