WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,301,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,221,720 shares during the period. Steris accounts for 3.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Steris worth $966,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steris by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Steris by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,738.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.28. 552,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.71. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Steris in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Steris in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

