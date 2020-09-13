Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Billion

Brokerages expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.09 billion and the highest is $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $5.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $25.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $25.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $26.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $90.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,288. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91,288 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

