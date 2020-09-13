Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.08. Dril-Quip reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 4,210.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,916. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.14. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

