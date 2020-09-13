Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $565.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will post sales of $565.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $593.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550.50 million. Masonite International reported sales of $552.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $90.22. 91,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,426. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $99.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Masonite International during the second quarter worth $2,061,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Masonite International in the second quarter valued at $408,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 165,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 57.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

