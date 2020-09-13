Zacks: Analysts Expect Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) to Announce $1.30 EPS

Brokerages expect that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will report $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Dover reported earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

DOV stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,496. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.71 and its 200-day moving average is $97.00. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Dover has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Dover by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Dover by 634.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Dover by 10.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,389,000 after buying an additional 52,648 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

