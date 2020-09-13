Zacks: Analysts Expect Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will report sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

DOV traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.80. The company had a trading volume of 562,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dover has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 119.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

