Zacks: Analysts Expect DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) to Post $1.84 EPS

Analysts expect that DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) will report earnings per share of $1.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. DTE Energy posted earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

NYSE:DTE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.44. 616,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,510. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

