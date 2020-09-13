Zacks: Analysts Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. RBC Bearings reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.72 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROLL shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

ROLL stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,199. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $185.05. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,738,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $908,428.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,762 shares of company stock worth $6,950,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 14,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.