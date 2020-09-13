Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.84 Million

Brokerages expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post sales of $226.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.30 million to $231.70 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $238.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $917.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $911.10 million to $926.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $962.32 million, with estimates ranging from $924.30 million to $984.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 64.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,164,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,295,000 after buying an additional 213,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,497,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,700,000 after buying an additional 320,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,165,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,586,000 after buying an additional 353,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,750,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,933,000 after buying an additional 62,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

DEI traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $45.59.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

