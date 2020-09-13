Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report $3.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the lowest is $3.33 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $12.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $12.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.20 billion to $17.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

ROST traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $90.22. 2,264,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,921,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $163,799,000 after purchasing an additional 755,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,943,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,059,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,291 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $150,474,000 after purchasing an additional 257,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

