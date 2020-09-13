Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

NASDAQ DFFN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 740,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,383. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,396.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 130,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

