Zacks: Brokerages Expect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Analysts expect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) to announce $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.52. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $166,021.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,021.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,636 shares of company stock worth $17,734,825. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 12.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DLR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.60. 1,532,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,121. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

