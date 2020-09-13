Zacks: Brokerages Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Discover Financial Services reported earnings of $2.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $6.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion.

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of DFS traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,158. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $87.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 53.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

