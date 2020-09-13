Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.25. Dollar Tree reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

DLTR stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,288. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 311.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,051,000 after buying an additional 346,578 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $3,281,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 721,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,038,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,254,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

