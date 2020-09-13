Zacks: Brokerages Expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,840. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,800 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $50,764.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at $887,699.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.