Zcoin (XZC) Market Cap Achieves $53.48 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $53.48 million and approximately $17.64 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.87 or 0.00047098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,335.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.48 or 0.03536206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.80 or 0.02146023 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00465305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00861330 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011915 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00604429 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00049144 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,985,768 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.