Zealium (NZL) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Zealium has a market cap of $11,911.04 and approximately $10.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001774 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zealium Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,431,713 coins and its circulating supply is 14,431,713 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.