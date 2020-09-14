$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.01. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.59. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.65 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 39.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 339,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 96,512 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 43.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 252.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 142,772 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 179,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 66.8% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 131,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 52,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 47,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.