$0.22 EPS Expected for STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. STMicroelectronics reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,944. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

