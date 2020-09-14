$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 942,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,394. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 140.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

