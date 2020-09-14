$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Service Co. International posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 671,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,126,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth about $802,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2,003,300.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 65.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.94. 1,606,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,839. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $52.89. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

