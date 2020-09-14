$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $479.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $19.38. 1,187,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,132. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 144.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 286,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 168,825 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

