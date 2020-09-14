$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.79. Eaton Vance reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

EV traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 396,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. Eaton Vance has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $51.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

