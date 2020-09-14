$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Sep 14th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to report sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other news, Director John M. Dineen bought 8,691 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.11 per share, with a total value of $513,725.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,050.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $88,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,685.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,962 shares of company stock worth $1,061,722 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 151,494.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,720,000 after acquiring an additional 955,933 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $41,218,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 40.9% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,395,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,281,000 after acquiring an additional 405,157 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $21,349,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 113.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 473,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,253,000 after acquiring an additional 251,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SYNH traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,567. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.12. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

