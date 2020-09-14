$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to report $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 397.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 205.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

