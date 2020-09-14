$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. PRA Health Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.12 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.23.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $140,328.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $624,790.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,649.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,489 shares of company stock worth $976,228 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,305,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,471,000 after buying an additional 729,301 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 32.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 29.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 21,189 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.32. The stock had a trading volume of 342,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $113.32.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

