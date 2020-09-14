$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) will post $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.35. 1,701,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,746. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 145,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 263,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

