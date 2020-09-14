$109.41 Million in Sales Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report sales of $109.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $161.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $455.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.98 million to $474.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $481.99 million, with estimates ranging from $455.90 million to $517.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Virginia E. Shanks purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at $80,755. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,089,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after acquiring an additional 141,558 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 45.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 440,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 138,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 41.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 14.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 120,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 968,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.20 and a beta of 1.43. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 15.57, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

