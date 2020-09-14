$11.36 Million in Sales Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) will report $11.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $22.44 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 224.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $37.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.46 million to $44.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.10 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $97.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XENE shares. TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.83. 204,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,832. The stock has a market cap of $379.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 611,518 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,497,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,324,000 after buying an additional 835,105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 74,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

