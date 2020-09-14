$133.72 Million in Sales Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will report $133.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.75 million to $135.70 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $173.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $606.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.10 million to $626.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $654.37 million, with estimates ranging from $622.60 million to $691.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ETH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

ETH stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 267,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,867. The company has a market cap of $352.25 million, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.27. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

