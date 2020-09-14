13,895 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Purchased by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.14. The stock had a trading volume of 875,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,068. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

