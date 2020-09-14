152,675 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Acquired by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 152,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,000. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of VYMI stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.56. 92,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

