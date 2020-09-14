16,157 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Truehand Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $339.84. 2,827,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,240,966. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

