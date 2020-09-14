$163.42 Million in Sales Expected for New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will report $163.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.02 million to $163.97 million. New Relic reported sales of $145.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $665.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.64 million to $672.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $754.56 million, with estimates ranging from $706.30 million to $774.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEWR. Barclays upped their target price on New Relic from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on New Relic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

NEWR traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,888. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63. New Relic has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, COO Michael J. Christenson purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $510,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,970.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $2,829,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,885 shares of company stock valued at $8,011,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 10.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 20.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 53.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

