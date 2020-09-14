1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:FTHM) Trading 12.5% Higher

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) shares traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $16.98. 325,931 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 182,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

About 1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

