$2.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce sales of $2.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the lowest is $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $8.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $8.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.96 billion to $10.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,051 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,412. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average is $84.80. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

