$2.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report $2.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $8.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $11.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,911,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 576,635 shares of company stock valued at $41,841,216. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $207,759,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8,058.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,101,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $141,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,514 shares in the last quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $145,909,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.34. The company had a trading volume of 54,680,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,918,324. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.