$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) to report $2.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mylan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Mylan reported sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mylan will report full year sales of $11.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $13.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $18.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MYL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of MYL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,763,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,072. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Mylan has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYL. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mylan by 523.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mylan by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mylan by 3,034.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

