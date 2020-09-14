$24.95 Million in Sales Expected for Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will report sales of $24.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.20 million and the highest is $31.70 million. Regenxbio reported sales of $14.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full-year sales of $122.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.39 million to $158.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $166.03 million, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $262.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regenxbio.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $599,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the first quarter valued at $235,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the first quarter valued at $2,856,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 1,894.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 55,514 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 42.0% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 9.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGNX stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.01. 345,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,183. Regenxbio has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regenxbio (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.