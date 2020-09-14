$246.36 Million in Sales Expected for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) will report sales of $246.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $245.42 million. Envestnet reported sales of $236.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $982.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $978.43 million to $989.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,639,000 after acquiring an additional 91,710 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,482,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after purchasing an additional 105,191 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,108,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,498,000 after purchasing an additional 76,826 shares in the last quarter. Advent Interntional Corp MA boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advent Interntional Corp MA now owns 836,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,497,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 50,026 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENV traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $75.64. The company had a trading volume of 391,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,065. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average is $70.77. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

