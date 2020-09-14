25,081 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $671,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of SCHX traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.44. The stock had a trading volume of 996,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,985. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $86.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

