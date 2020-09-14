$256.11 Million in Sales Expected for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to report $256.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $252.21 million and the highest is $260.00 million. Adtalem Global Education posted sales of $254.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.52 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. 870,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,282. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $42.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 80.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 6.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 8.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

