25,946 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV remained flat at $$110.70 during midday trading on Monday. 1,635,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,457. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.12 and a one year high of $112.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.79.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

