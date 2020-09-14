$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to announce sales of $3.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.07 billion. Edison International posted sales of $3.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $12.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $13.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

EIX traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,042. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Edison International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Edison International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 67,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Edison International by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

