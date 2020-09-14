30,682 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Purchased by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 176.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 408.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,063.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS remained flat at $$30.71 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 560,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,844. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $31.39.

