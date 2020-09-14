315,312 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Purchased by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 315,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,722,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 12.5% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,397,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,881. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.40 and its 200-day moving average is $121.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The company has a market capitalization of $343.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $2,184,303.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

