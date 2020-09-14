360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Up 9.2%

360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 1,238,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,045,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QFIN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised 360 Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded 360 Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CLSA began coverage on 360 Finance in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the second quarter valued at about $23,387,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in 360 Finance by 129.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 475,464 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 360 Finance by 32.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 966,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 238,832 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 360 Finance by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 151,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,308,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

