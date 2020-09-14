360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Up 9.2%

360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 1,238,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,045,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QFIN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised 360 Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded 360 Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CLSA began coverage on 360 Finance in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36.
About 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN)
360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for 360 Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.