38,384 Shares in Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) Acquired by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High by 1,248.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 859,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 796,058 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 381,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 22,563 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 334,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 192,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 144,268 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pioneer Municipal High to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. National Bank Financial raised Pioneer Municipal High to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. Pioneer Municipal High Inc has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $11.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

