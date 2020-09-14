$40.21 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will announce $40.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.36 million and the highest is $41.05 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $50.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $157.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $156.57 million to $158.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $164.94 million, with estimates ranging from $158.66 million to $171.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 67.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.94 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,118,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 795,722 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,887,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 486,590 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,486,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 125,456 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 60,058 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 170,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 192,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,882. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $126.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.15.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

